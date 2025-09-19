Huge salary hike for judges and prosecutors delays adoption of new laws

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski briefed the press today that the only obstacle to adopting the proposed package of changes in the judiciary are the provisions for salaries of judges and prosecutors. The Prime Minister said that, as the laws are proposed, they would propel their salaries far above realistic needs.

A judge would have a salary of between 300,000 and 350,000 denars. They don’t deserve the salaries they are receiving now. I would reduce them. The citizens need to know why they deserve higher salaries, Mickoski said.

Criticism of the judiciary is high, after years of open politization, as well as a number of high profile cases in which judges released dangerous individuals who went on to kill people.