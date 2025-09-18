Skopje fires: requests for extended detention for four suspects, 20 persons are under investigation

State prosecutors sought another extension of the detention order against the four suspects in the fire in a warehouse for electronic waste and other dangerous products in Trubarevo, east of Skopje. The major fire, that happened on Saturday, covered much of Skopje in smoke.

The two managers of the company operating the warehouse, the manager of another company, as well as one employee, are detained, and the involvement of other persons is also being investigated. The fire came after a series of fires at two large dump sites, also east of Skopje, that were causing air pollution for days, and which are suspected to have been planted.

There are indications that there are persons who don’t want our state to be stable and to progress. Still, I can say that I’m satisfied that in a very short period of time, our institutions, in a coordinated action, were able to overcome the challenges and we can say that now the situation in Drisla, and in Vardariste and in Trubarevo is normalized, Mickoski said in a TV interview.

A total of 20 persons are “under monitoring”, the Prime Minister added, over the other fires. “You can easily deduce the centers of power who don’t want Macedonia to be successful, stable and to grow”, Mickoski added.