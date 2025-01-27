Recipients of USAID grants in Macedonia were told to stop making payments

Media outlets are reporting that NGO groups in Macedonia have received notifications from the US Embassy to stop making payments from USAID funded projects that they are implementing, as result of the temporary freeze on all foreign aid for 90 days.

Newly appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed the order shortly after his confirmation, who said that the US will not “blindly” give money for foreign aid in the future and that the investments will be prudent and carefully reviewed before being approved.

Recipients of USAID grants and funding, many of whom are openly political and ideological, are concerned that this will force them to breach their contracts with subcontractors and could lead to legal cases against the US Government as well.