The state was left without power to influence the work of Macedonian Telekom

The previous Government left Macedonia without tools to influence the work of Macedonian Telekom – the largest telecommunications company in the country. Even though the state owns 34.8 percent of the shares, in 2018, the Zaev regime gave up the right to appoint an operations director.

In the past, this official had co-signing rights with the CEO, who is appointed by Stonebridge Communications – the holder of 51 percent of the shares.

Until then, nothing could be done in MT without approval from the Government. But after this change, nobody asks the Government about anything, writes Netpress. Based on internal briefs, Netpress writes that the officials who approved this change were well rewarded for this massive concession.