01.12.2025
Traffic cameras go online

Macedonia

30.11.2025

The Safe City system goes online tomorrow, and street cameras will begin to record motorists who violate the rules.

Initially, the system will only issue warnings to the drivers, who will receive them through email and a text message. But in January, the fines will become binding. Drivers who violate traffic rules will have the option to pay the fine in eight days or face a more serious procedure.

The system will register speeding, driving through red light, driving with expired licenses and improper parking.

