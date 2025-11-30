VMRO blames SDSM leadership for the strategic reserves scandal

VMRO-DPMNE is blaming the growing scandal in the strategic reserves bureau on the SDSM party leadership. A former head of the bureau and a deputy Agriculture Minister, as well as several other officials were charged with writing off 800,000 worth of wheat and barley from the reserves.

Instead of filling the reserves in the peak of the global crisis of 2019 – 2021, Zaev, Filipce and Ljupco Nikolovski were emptying our stocks. They pocketed 800,000 EUR from the reserves and sold the grain on the black market in a different country, alleged Viktorija Andonovska, spokeswoman for VMRO.