28.08.2025
Republika English Latest news
Thursday, 28 August 2025

VMRO blames Taravari of trying to secure a suspicious parking contract

Macedonia

27.08.2025

VMRO-DPMNE accused Arben Taravari that he led his Alliance of Albanians party out of the ruling coalition and into the grouping led by DUI because he had his attempt to sign a contract with an Albanian company thwarted. As Healthcare Minister, Taravari pushed that the Gjoka company from Albania takes over management of the parking in the clinical complex in Skopje.

The truth can be found in one investment by Taravari called Gjoka. It is up to him to explain what obligations he undertook and what terms did he accept, VMRO said in a statement.

Taravari left the VLEN bloc and teamed up with DUI – his once bitter rivals. From this position, he is trying to help DUI win the October local elections, which DUI hopes will spark early general elections.

