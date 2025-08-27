 Skip to main content
28.08.2025
Trump wants charges against Soros, accuses him of funding violent protests

27.08.2025

US President Donald Trump called out George Soros and his son Alex Soros, accusing the radical billionaire activists of funding violent protests across the United States.

George Soros, and his wonderful Radical Left son, should be charged with RICO because of their support of Violent Protests, and much more, all throughout the United States of America. Soros, and his group of psychopaths, have caused great damage to our Country! That includes his Crazy, West Coast friends. Be careful, we’re watching you!, President Trump said in his message.

