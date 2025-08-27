First stage of repairs to lake Dojran water supply system finished

First stage of reconstruction of the Gjavato water supply system has been finished, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. The system supplies lake Dojran, and saved it from environmental disaster in the 1990ies.

The Prime Minister informed that the ELEM/ESM company and its FOD subsidiary from Bitola were able to repair the worn parts of the system and will soon enable doubling of water deliveries to the lake. The system was in disrepair for the past four years and delivered little water even though it ran significant power bills.

Mickoski said that the work will include installing solar panels to supply Gjavato.