Criminal drivers will have their licenses and vehicles seized

Interior Minister Pance Toskovski announced that the Safe City system of automatic ticketing of delinquent drivers will become operational with the start of 2026.

The system will cover the capital Skopje, Tetovo and Kumanovo, and the corridors 8 and 10, but from the middle of the year it will cover the entire country.

Anyone who sits behind the wheel without a license, under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or drives 90 kilometers over the speed limit, should not be allowed to operate a vehicle. We will make the penalties stricter in the future, they will include prison terms and the vehicles of those causing crimes will be seized, Toskovski said.