VMRO will adopt strategic documents at its upcoming Congress

VMRO-DPMNE Secretary General Gjorgjija Sajkoski said that, at the upcoming party Congress, VMRO will adopt strategic documents for the future trajectory of the party.

Our analysis shows that we had historic results in the local elections, the greatest level of support so far. We won municipalities that were under SDSM for two decades – such as Strumica and Karpos, as well as Krusevo, Valandovo, Dojran. We also won in Kicevo with a candidate supported by all ethnic communities, which is a major step forward. This now means that we must deliver at every level. As the leading political subject, we have a responsibility to justify the trust of the citizens, Sajkoski said.