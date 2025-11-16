Nikoloski one of the openers of the Vienna economic forum

Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski will be one of the three speakers to open the Vienna economic forum, a major gathering of business and political leaders.

I will discuss the work of the Government of Macedonia in the past year and several months, the economic achievements and the plans for development in the coming period. The Macedonian economy is having enviable results, we lead the region in growth and that is something we will be doing in the coming period. I also expect to have numerous meetings which will result in new investments in Macedonia, said Nikoloski.