 Skip to main content
24.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 24 December 2025

Zaev is building a 40 stories skyscraper in Dubai, Filipce has an apartment in it

Macedonia

24.12.2025

Zoran Zaev is building a 40 stories skyscraper in Dubai, and his successor as SDSM leader Venko Filipce has an apartment there, claims Toma Avramski, a well known figure from the Balkan underworld and former associate of Zaev. In an interview in Serbia, Avramski says that he visited Zaev’s building in Dubai.

These are major investments. We are talking about millions. I was there, I saw it, Avramski said in an interview.

VMRO-DPMNE called SDSM out to respond to these allegations, that have been spreading for years, especially after Zaev and Filipce were filmed partying with Balkan stars in Dubai, and Zaev’s own daughter would post Instagram pictures from the Arab oasis for the (suspiciously) rich.

VMRO-DPMNE asked SDSM to respond if the building is built with money the Zaev family skimmed off from contracts in the Bitola power plant, along with businessman Enko Kolasinac.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 24.12.2025
Prosecutor Kocevski was in his old office after his resignation, used the official vehicle
Macedonia  | 23.12.2025
President Siljanovska calls on the EU to resolve the dispute with Bulgaria, demands judicial reforms
Culture  | 23.12.2025
Greek authorities in Lerin prevented a band from performing a song in Macedonian