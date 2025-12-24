Prosecutor Kocevski was in his old office after his resignation, used the official vehicle

Even after his resignation, former chief public prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski continued to visit the State Prosecutor’s Office (OJO) and was using a public vehicle.

Republika asked OJO if it’s true that Kocevski was removing files from the office, along with disgraced prosecutor Lence Ristovska, from the disbanded SPO office of special prosecutors. OJO confirmed to us that Kocevski was in the building on Monday and Tuesday, “in order to prepare the hand-over of the office and the files”. OJO also confirmed that he was using the official vehicle, even though he resigned last week.