 Skip to main content
24.12.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 24 December 2025

Prosecutor Kocevski was in his old office after his resignation, used the official vehicle

Macedonia

24.12.2025

Even after his resignation, former chief public prosecutor Ljupco Kocevski continued to visit the State Prosecutor’s Office (OJO) and was using a public vehicle.

Republika asked OJO if it’s true that Kocevski was removing files from the office, along with disgraced prosecutor Lence Ristovska, from the disbanded SPO office of special prosecutors. OJO confirmed to us that Kocevski was in the building on Monday and Tuesday, “in order to prepare the hand-over of the office and the files”. OJO also confirmed that he was using the official vehicle, even though he resigned last week.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 24.12.2025
Zaev is building a 40 stories skyscraper in Dubai, Filipce has an apartment in it
Macedonia  | 23.12.2025
President Siljanovska calls on the EU to resolve the dispute with Bulgaria, demands judicial reforms
Culture  | 23.12.2025
Greek authorities in Lerin prevented a band from performing a song in Macedonian