We are getting closer to war. Last week in Brussels, we were able to slow down the pace of the drift into war. There were those who wanted to accelerate this process to hyperspeed, and we managed to block them. However, the process did not stop. We only prevented its acceleration, warned Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in an interview with Magyar Nemzet, after the difficult negotiations to prevent added EU funding to the war in Ukraine.

Today, there are two camps in Europe again: the war party and the peace party. Currently, the pro-war forces have the upper hand. Brussels wants war, Hungary wants peace. The Ukrainian-Russian war seems to be the danger of escalation, but this is more of a consequence. The real reason is the political, economic and social decline of Western Europe. This process started in the mid-2000s, and was accelerated by the poor responses to the financial crisis. Twenty years ago, the economic performance of the European Union and the United States was at roughly the same level. Today, America is soaring, while Europe is sliding downwards. The former model continent of the world has become a smiling, frivolous actor in a few years, added Orban.

According to Orban, it was the Biden administration and European leaders who prevented the peace talks in 2022 from ending the conflict in its early stages. But now, Orban said, there is a pro-peace administration in Washington, while EU officials and some European leaders are pushing for the war to continue.

First of all, I would thank God. At last week’s “war council” in Brussels, they proposed giving Ukraine a loan of ninety billion euros, which would finance another two years of war. We are left out of this. But let’s do the math: about nine thousand people die in the fighting on both sides every week. That’s four hundred thousand people a year. Eight hundred thousand people dead or maimed in two years. Who dares to take moral responsibility for this? If we can get rid of this, our first thing should be gratitude, Orban said.