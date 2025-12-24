Government met with citizens who returned home from the diaspora

A number of Macedonians who returned home after living and working abroad attended a discussion in the Government today, focused on having more Macedonians from the diaspora come back to their native land.

Chaired by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, Government officials heard from Macedonians such as Ana Dukovska, who returned home after 17 years in the United States, and now works online for an American company.

The new strategy of the Government recognizes that the diaspora is not just a sentimental term, but a partner with an outstretched hand toward the state. The strategy provides for a digital interconnectedness, cultural integration, economic cooperation and, above all, restoration of trust, Dukovska said.

Speakers included Dalibor Rutnik, who returned to Macedonia and opened an IT company with 150 employees that exports software to 13 countries, as well as the couple Monika and Kristijan Tomasevski, who operate a recruitment company. Labour Minister Fatmir Limani said that he is also a returnee, from Switzerland, who has invested back in Macedonia.

Many citizens of Macedonia have left for financial reasons, but also out of a sense of dysfunctional state system, injustice and lack of rule of law, aware that there are citizens of first and second order. This drives people to leave abroad and I understand that. My message is that we are doing everything in our power to correct these injustices, said Prime Minister Mickoski.