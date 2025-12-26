Mickoski to DUI: you should apologize to the Albanians for the abolished ethnic quota system

During Parliament question time, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski sparred with DUI members of Parliament, who accused him over the decision of the Constitutional court to end the model for preferential hiring of Albanians and other minorities in public sector jobs. Mickoski reminded the DUI representatives that the DUI / SDSM led Government proposed the abolition of the so-called “balancer” rule.

It is not true that the balancer was deleted with the arrival of my Government. The truth is that the recommendation to remove the balancer was made by the DUI Government, when Artan Grubi was First Deputy Prime Minister. It is also noted in the screening report of the European Union and all citizens, regardless of their ethnicity, should know the truth, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

The Prime Minister added that a law on equitable ethnic representation in the public sector is prepared and has already received a positive opinion from the Venice Commission.