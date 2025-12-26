“The energy system was devastated by the SDSM Government”

During the Parliament question time, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and SDSM leader Venko Filipce debated the energy situation, as coal imports were disrupted by a strike in Greece and oil imports suffer from the overall energy crisis linked to the Ukraine war.

Filipce accused the Government over the latest energy price increase mandated by the RKE Regulatory Energy Commission. Prime Minister Mickoski responded that the RKE is an independent body, led by the brother of a top SDSM party official.

A cataclysm is too light a word for what you left in the energy sector. You inherited the ELEM company with no debt, 25 million EUR in deposits and left it with 7 percent water levels in the hydro accumulations, just 20 to 30 thousand tons of coal and no prepared digs in the Bitola coal mine, unrepaired generators in Bitola and Oslomej and a debt of 150 million EUR. You also created tens to hundreds of millionaires, political profiteers and vultures, Mickoski told Filipce.