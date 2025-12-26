This Government will not allow the opening of migrant camps

As long as this Government is in office, it will not allow the opening of migrant camps, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski during a Parliament debate with SDSM representatives, who have been spreading speculations that the Government plans to bring in migrants refused asylum in the UK.

This is a PR trick and political gymnastics without any basis. The public should remain calm. Months will go by and the citizens will see that there are no migrants and these scenarios will be debunked, Prime Minister Mickoski said.