VMRO asks Filipce if he got a “golden visa” in Dubai with massive real-estate investments together with Zaev

Following the statement from former Zoran Zaev associate Toma Avramski, that Zaev is building a large residential complex in Dubai, VMRO-DPMNE called on SDSM to respond to the allegations against their former leader. According to Avramski, current SDSM leader Venko Filipce has an apartment in the 42 stories skyscraper.

Filipce acknowledged that he has a golden visa in Dubai, but claimed that it’s because of some working engagement there. He never revealed any documents to support this claim. We publicly call Venko Filipce to explain what is his role in Zoran Zaev’s building in Dubai? Did he obtain the golden Dubai visa because he is a business partner of Zaev’s in this residential project? Where did Filipce find the money to make such a big investment, given that he himself says that he has only worked as a doctor and member of Parliament?, VMRO asked SDSM.