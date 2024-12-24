Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he will call on the market inspectorate to initiate a robust action against supermarket chains who violate the New Year price caps program. Consumers were complaining that markets hiked the prices before the measure went into effect, and then reduced them to the prior levels to make it look like they have reduced the prices.

These tricks will not do. Those who think that they can fool the inspectors are mistaken. We can’t have a dramatic rise in the products such as oil, eggs, sugar, salt.. The Government will not tolerate tricks, Mickoski said.

Examples that are being shared in the public include cooking oil that was hiked from 83 to 97 denars before the measure went into effect, eggs were hiked from 75 to 85 denars and yogurt got to 72 denars per bottle.