SDSM inflicted deep wounds and much pain on the Macedonian people, and that will not be forgotten, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in an interview today, speaking about the period of persecution of the opposition under the Zaev regime and the national humiliations.

These were difficult times for VMRO-DPMNE, but the party is less important right now. Macedonia is what is important. That was a difficult period for Macedonia as a country, when crime ruled in our politics and in the streets, when people who mocked our identity questions led the country. They were anational in their outlook and their quasi politics hurt our citizens and the Macedonian people a lot. That will not be forgiven and it will not be forgotten for decades to come, Mickoski said.