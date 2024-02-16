Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is in stable condition and undergoing hospital tests after falling ill during Thursday’s training session, the Premier League club has confirmed. The 76-year-old, scheduled to speak at a press conference, was replaced, and there are reports of a potential sacking, with ex-Eintracht Frankfurt boss Oliver Glasner favored for the role. Palace later updated that Hodgson is stable and receiving tests, sending wishes for a swift recovery. Currently 15th in the league, Palace faces Everton in their next game. Hodgson, in his second stint as manager, has faced criticism from fans, and the club has won only six of 24 league matches this season. Oliver Glasner, who led Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022, is a potential replacement.