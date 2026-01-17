 Skip to main content
18.01.2026
Trump introduces tariffs against European countries who sided with Denmark over Greenland

17.01.2026

US President Donald Trump today announced that he is introducing a 10 percent tariff to imports from the European countries who joined in a token military mission in Greenland.

In his statement, Trump accused Denmark, The United Kingdom, Germnay, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Finland of greatly undermining security in the Atlantic with their move. Trump added that the tariffs will go up to 25 percent on June 1st, and will remain in effect until an agreement is made under which the United States is able to purchase Greenland from Denmark. According to Trump, this territory is indispensable for the defense of the United States from attacks from China, Russia and other countries, using modern defensive systems.

