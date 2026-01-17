Well known cardiologist says that Zaev and Filipce tried to take over his clinic

SDSM leader Venko Filipce was extorting doctor Zan Mitrev and tried to take over his private hospital. Doctor Mitrev spoke out about this scandal, that happened under the Zaev regime when Filipce was Healthcare Minister, and confirmed that “there were contacts, including in writing” in this direction.

The alleged attempt happened after the Covid crisis, when Mitrev faced a criminal investigation after families of patients accused the hospital that their loved ones died during treatment. The well known cardiologist manages a large private hospital in Skopje, after pioneering heart treatment in Macedonia, and introduced a chemo-filtration method during the Covid crisis which was the subject of the charges.

During the court case against Mitrev, at a time when they were in position of power, Filipce and Zaev used this opportunity and deployed their well known methods to try to take over Zan Mitrev’s clinic. Using the institutions they blocked Mitrev’s personal bank account and the account of the hospital, and went as far as to ban him from selling it, said VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Bojan Stojanoski at a press conference today.

Filipce responded today announcing that he will sue Mitrev for slander. “I’m subjected to public slander every day, to black campaigns and manipulations. They talk about skyscrapers in Dubai, visits to Sent Moritz. Now they are using Zan Mitrev, a person who I’m not able to say what I think about, being a doctor myself. I will sue. I invite Mitrev to go to the state prosecutors, submit a statement against me and then be held responsible under the criminal code”, Filipce said.