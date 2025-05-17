 Skip to main content
18.05.2025
Bozinovska: the model of development of the Cebren hydro project will be determined soon

17.05.2025

Energy Minister Sanja Bozinovska said that the model of developing the major Cebren – Galiste hydro project will be decided soon. The large dam or complex of dams on the Crna river is expected to provide significant energy output, as well as water for irrigation.

Plans about Cebren have been in development since 1962. After 14 failed offerings, now we want to make it right. We are looking into whether to build Cebren along with Galiste, how high should the dam be and we are close to finishing the cost estimates, Bozinovska said.

The minister added that she would like to see the project developed domestically, but given the expected cost of at least a billion EUR, it would be a significant drain on the budget.

