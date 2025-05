Four patients injured in the Kocani nightclub disaster have returned to Macedonia from treatment abroad and will be kept under opservation in the University clinic for plastic surgery in Skopje and St. Naum hospital.

Two of the patients returned from Sofia and two from Belgrade. This brings the number of patients who are treated abroad down to 11 – all are in stable condition.

Specialists for plastic surgery are doing rotations in Kocani to care for the dozens of patients with burns.