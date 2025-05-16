VMRO-DPMNE condemns lenient sentences in the Tetovo hospital disaster

VMRO-DPMNE strongly condemned the sentence handed down to two DUI party officials for the disastrous 2021 fire in the Tetovo Covid hospital that killed 14 people. Hospital director Florin Besimi and its financial manager Artan Etemi were sentenced to 1.5 years in prison by the Tetovo court.

We call on the relevant institutions to move and dismiss those responsible for this shameful sentence. We also call on the tax authorities to investigate the property of the judge who reached the verdict, said Petrusevski, demanding much stricter sentences. He said that VMRO-DPMNE will support any form of expression of dissatisfaction with the sentence.

Over a dozen such hospitals were build during the Covid crisis, with Prime Minister Zaev and Healthcare Minister Filipce waiving building regulations and citing the need to have them built quickly. The contract to build the hospitals went to a company owned by Zaev’s Deputy Prime Minister Koco Angjusev. Under the Zaev regime, the judiciary blamed the disaster on a faulty electric extension cable.