Following the announcement of a strategic partnership treaty between Macedonia and the United Kingdom, a number of left wing media outlets and commentators in Macedonia began denouncing it as an agreement that will lead to the settlement of migrants Britain turns back into Macedonia. VMRO-DPMNE issued a statement to denounce these allegations.

The signing of a joint declaration for strategic partnership with the United Kingdom is a historic act of the highest national importance. This is an act that positions Macedonia as a serious, stable and value oriented partner in the Euro-Atlantic community. With much regret, we note that at the same time with this statesman-like achievement, we can see absurd and ill intentioned misinformation being spread about alleged migrant camps in Macedonia. The treaty, which is publicly available, has no clause, intention or formulation toward the opening of migrant camps on Macedonian territory. The VMRO-DPMNE led Government categorically confirms that there is no agreement on migrant camps in the treaty with the United Kingdom, the ruling party said in its statement.

British media have reported today that Albania refused Starmer’s request to house migrants turned back from the UK, and that he will now turn to other Balkan countries, as he tries to suppress the rise of the Reform Party.