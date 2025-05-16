Macedonia signs “historic” strategic partnership treaty with the UK

Macedonian Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer today, and they both announced the signing of a strategic partnership treaty. Prime Minister Mickoski said that the treaty, whose details will be announced in the coming days, will include 6 billion EUR in investments in infrastructure such as railroads and healthcare, as well as elevating trade and the security partnership.

For us, it is a privilege to have such a treaty with one of the greatest powers in the world, with one of the largest countries in Europe, which does not maintain many such treaties with other countries. We are one of the few such countries, Mickoski told the press from Tirana, where European leaders are attending a summit of the European Political Community. Mickoski marked the treaty as historic, and said that it will open new perspectives of cooperation in the areas of security, economy, investments, education, digital transformation and climate change.

A signing ceremony will be held in London next week, announced British Ambassador to Macedonia Matthew Lawson.

The partnership would underline the growing friendship between the two countries and signaled an intent to work more closely on shared challenges, including economic growth, trade, defence and security, the Prime Minister added. The leaders also discussed North Macedonia’s recent agreement to join the Joint Migration Taskforce, further boosting regional cooperation to prevent irregular migrants transiting the Balkans and disrupting the criminal gangs that facilitate them, the UK Government said in a statement.

Macedonian government officials said that the treaty will include British expertise in reforms in Macedonia, broader political dialogue and coordination in international organizations.