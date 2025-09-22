Dubai companies can help develop infrastructure and add new airline connections

The visit by Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, head of the Dubai Chambers, to Macedonia, is an opportunity for new flights and investments in infrastructure, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski.

Cooperation in the areas of transportation and infrastructure, possibilities to develop new airline links, investments in real-estate, tourism and energy. Macedonia remains dedicated to developing its infrastructure, but also to growing tourism, agriculture and the energy sector, Nikoloski said in a message outlining the topics of conversation with Lootah.