Mickoski welcomes delegation of UAE businessmen

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met today in the Government with Sheik Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President of the Dubai Chambers. During the meeting, that comes after Mickoski led a Government delegation to the United Arab Emirates, the two parties discussed forms of business cooperation.

Growth of over 3 percent of GDP in the past four quarters, acceleration of construction, growth of tourism and agriculture – I believe that these numbers are a good recommendation. We are a new market, we want to develop and as a Government we want to present ourselves to business-oriented Governments – stated the Prime Minister at the opening of the meeting.

Dubai, on the other hand, as Lootah pointed out, has a unique position as a center where Macedonian companies can increase their growth in global markets, expressing the expectation that our partnership has great potential for cooperation in areas such as trade, sustainability and digital economy sectors and that we can achieve growth of 20 percent by 2030.

Mickoski emphasized that Macedonia has a nominal GDP growth of 7.8 percent and that “it would not be a surprise if we reach a four percent GDP growth by the third quarter of this year, given the budget consolidation”.

Our Government’s priority from the very beginning has been the economic stabilization of the country. We would like to present ourselves as a business-oriented Government, which wants to bring in as much foreign direct investment as possible and support domestic investments. The result of that is significant growth in the second half of last year and the first half of this year compared to the same period in previous years, Mickoski added.