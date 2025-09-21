 Skip to main content
22.09.2025
Mickoski: we are thinking about the day after the local elections

Macedonia

21.09.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that a big VMRO-DPMNE victory in the coming local elections will mean a strong central Govenrment.

The winner in the local elections is clear, but we are already making plans for the day after the elections. This day will mean a strong VMRO-DPMNE led Government and a huge number of municipalities led by the ruling coalition, Mickoski said during a visit to Zrnovci near Kocani.

The Prime Minister said that he has full trust in all the local election candidates, and that their work will be monitored to make sure they deliver on the promises.

