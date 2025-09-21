VMRO: leaked financial reports show that Levica officials abused party financing rules

In a statement, VMRO-DPMNE accused the Levica party of violating rules for financing of political parties, after it was revelaed that its top officials were putting money from the party coffers on their own accounts.

According to the reports, that VMRO says were provided by whistleblowers, party leader Dimitar Apasiev took 700,000 denars from the party account while its mayoral candidate in Struga Jovana Mojsoska – took three payments of 54,000 denars.

The reports that came out in the public about personal accounts of the party leadership come from members of Levica who are deeply disappointed and who see the full hypocrisy of this party. Levica showed that it is not guided by ideological principles, but by the narrow financial interests of a small group of privileged officials, who hide behind the narrative of honesty, modesty and ideology, VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

VMRO is accusing Levica of coordinating its local election moves with the DUI party, after they ran mayoral candidates in hopeless races in Struga, Tetovo and Gostivar, where Levica can only hope to divide the Macedonian vote away from the candidates of the VLEN party, who are in coalition with VMRO.