Orban: if Ukraine joins the EU, war will come with it

Hungarian prime Minister Viktor Orban warned that, if Ukraine is allowed to join the European Union, “war will come with it to the EU”.

If the EU brings in Ukraine and wants to defend its territory, we’ll be in war to our necks. Hungary is an eU member state and we are not in war with anybody. Therefore, neither can the EU be in war. The countries that support war can consider themselves to be in a war, but they can’t use the Union for their military goals so long as at least one member state opposes it. And Hungary is opposed, the Hungarian Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Orban warned that the EU faces economic collapse, disruption of its agriculture and reallocation of its development funds if the EU is made a member state. Orban noted that more than two million Hungarian voters already made their negative positions clear in a referendum with regard to the Ukrainian accession.