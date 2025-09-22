Thaci: DUI made desperate coalition proposals to VMRO

DPA party leader Menduh Thaci warned the DUI party that he will reveal its backdoor attempts to negotiate with the VMRO-DPMNE party, and trying to be admitted to the ruling coalition. DUI is desperate for a good result at the coming local elections, hoping that it will be used as a bargaining chip to be brought in the Government. In this, DUI is accusing the VLEN party of being a much too subservient member of the coalition with VMRO-DPMNE.

But Thaci, whose DPA party recently left its coalition with DUI, said that DUI was making desperate proposals to VMRO much worse than the ones VLEN has now.

I will go so far today and tell them, that if they open their mouths once again, I will say how many times they begged Mickoski, who begged him, I will name them, businessmen from Skopje, people from Albania, who agreed to join the Government without having the seat of Parliament Speaker, Thaci said.