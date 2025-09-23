Transportation grew by 6.1 percent

Transportation sector in Macedonia grew by 6.1 percent and shows potential for even more increased growth, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during a meeting with transportation companies.

Our idea is that Macedonia uses its potential as crossroad in the Balkans, as intersection of the two pan-European corridors, Corridor 10 and Corridor 8, said Nikoloski, while outlining the numerous highway and expressway projects that are undergoing in Macedonia. As a new initiative, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed to the proposal for a large multi-modular transportation knot east of Skopje, that will be an intersection of the two main corridors. “This will be a major opportunity to develop business, practically a dry harbor for goods coming from Athens, Solun”.

Additionally, Nikoloski said that there are efforts to introduce a one-stop-shop for forwarders at the border crossings that will cover shipments from Amazon, Temu, Ali Baba and other major companies.