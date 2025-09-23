 Skip to main content
24.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 24 September 2025

Transportation grew by 6.1 percent

Economy

23.09.2025

Transportation sector in Macedonia grew by 6.1 percent and shows potential for even more increased growth, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski during a meeting with transportation companies.

Our idea is that Macedonia uses its potential as crossroad in the Balkans, as intersection of the two pan-European corridors, Corridor 10 and Corridor 8, said Nikoloski, while outlining the numerous highway and expressway projects that are undergoing in Macedonia. As a new initiative, the Deputy Prime Minister pointed to the proposal for a large multi-modular transportation knot east of Skopje, that will be an intersection of the two main corridors. “This will be a major opportunity to develop business, practically a dry harbor for goods coming from Athens, Solun”.

Additionally, Nikoloski said that there are efforts to introduce a one-stop-shop for forwarders at the border crossings that will cover shipments from Amazon, Temu, Ali Baba and other major companies.

Related Articles

Macedonia  | 23.09.2025
Prime Minister Mickoski will attend the Balkan summit in London
Macedonia  | 23.09.2025
Macedonia will develop its railroad infrastructure with help from British Crossrail
Macedonia  | 22.09.2025
Thaci: DUI made desperate coalition proposals to VMRO