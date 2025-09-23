 Skip to main content
24.09.2025
Wednesday, 24 September 2025

Macedonia will develop its railroad infrastructure with help from British Crossrail

Macedonia

23.09.2025

The Macedonian Government approved the signing of a contract for cooperation between the public railroad infrastructure company and the British public Crossrail International company.

The agreement provides exchange of knowledge, expertise, good practices and support of projects in fast rail in Macedonia, in freight transport, signals and controls and other railroad related projects. The agreement is signed for five years and can be extended. It comes after Macedonia and the United Kingdom launched an initiative under which the UK will support the development of a fast north-south railroad line and other major infrastructure projects in Macedonia.

