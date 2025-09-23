 Skip to main content
24.09.2025
Republika English Latest news
Wednesday, 24 September 2025

Prime Minister Mickoski will attend the Balkan summit in London

Macedonia

23.09.2025

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski met with UK Ambassador Matthew Lawson today, who invited the Prime Minister for the upcoming Western Balkans summit in London in October.

The summit is part of the Berlin process that is meant to bring the Balkan countries closer to the European Union. “It will be an important opportunity to affirm our joint commitment to security, stability and the economic development of the region and Europe. Macedonia and the United Kingdom are proven partners and NATO allies, and this is further deepened with the Agreement for strategic partnership and the inter-governmental agreements”, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

