Subsidies for chimney filters and heat pumps to help reduce air pollution

A new initiative to combat air pollution will be to subsidize households who will place filtration systems on their chimneys. This was announced today by Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski, in he run up to the start of the heating season.

I will open an important topic at the meeting of the Government today. Gasification will take time, so we have to look into other opportunities, to subsidize chimney filters for 5 to 10 thousand households, as well as air condition units and heat pumps. I have worked on this issue myself, and I know that this has reduced air pollution in many cities, said the Prime Minister.

The measures will include adding filters to chimneys in 500 publicly owned institutions that use wood or other solid fuels for heating.