Economic report: new FDI investments, infrastructure construction, reduction of the deficit

During the presentation of the work done in the first year of the Government, on the economic front, Prime Minister Mickoski detailed the major increase in foreign direct investments, with companies such as BMZ, Kostal, Avesta and Magna, as well as the intensification of capital and local infrastructure investments.

We have provided 500 million euros to support companies and to support municipalities for the implementation of capital projects to improve the lives of citizens. And here we did not distinguish between municipalities, these are all municipalities on the territory of the country, regardless of whether they have mayors from the ruling parties, the opposition or independents. In the first quarter of this year, we achieved GDP growth of 3.2 percent – some will say it’s not enough, others will say it’s large, I would say that I am satisfied, but not fully satisfied, sincethere is still room for even greater growth, Still, this puts us in 4th place in Europe, right behind Ireland, Denmark and Poland, said Mickoski.

The Prime Minister pointed out that a record historical high of one billion and 255 million euros in foreign investments has been achieved, which means that there is the highest number of foreign investments per capita in this part of Europe. Mickoski emphasized that for the first time in seven years, public debt has been reduced and that as of March 2025, there has been a decrease of 4.7 percentage points in relation to GDP.

Salaries are rising and we have ensured higher salaries in administration, healthcare, education, and police. We have reduced the budget deficit by 4 percent of GDP. We have fully repaid the Eurobond issued in 2018, in the amount of 500 million euros. We have reduced customs duties on 67 goods that are used as raw materials and intermediate goods in the domestic industry and we have ensured full liberalization of imports of goods originating from the United States as our strategic partner, said Mickoski.

On the infrastructure investment front, the Prime Minister opened with the recently signed strategic partnership agreement with the United Kingdom, which will provide favorable terms for the construction of a high-speed railway on Corridor 10 and the construction of hospitals.

In the near future we are also discussing the construction of energy projects that are of capital importance for the future of the country. In just one year, we have secured the construction of 225 infrastructure projects in the first phase worth almost 3 billion denars and 615 infrastructure projects in the second phase worth almost 7 billion denars. We have started the construction of the Tetovo-Gostivar highway 17.5 kilometers long, the construction of the Gostivar-Kicevo (Bukojcani) highway with length of 30.3 kilometers, as well as the construction of the Prilep-Bitola highway, 39.3 kilometers long. We have put into operation the Gradsko-Drenovo section of the Gradsko-Prilep expressway worth 37.4 million euros and a length of 15.5 km. We put into operation the expressway (Stracin) Rankovce-Kriva Palanka, 25.4 kilometers long, worth approximately 98 million euros, the Prime Minister added.

Among the new foreign investors in Macedonia, Mickoski pointed out the companies that will bring the most new jobs.

Investment by BMZ from Germany for the production of lithium-ion batteries in the amount of 65 million euros and 700 jobs. Expansion of the investment by Kostal from Germany for the production of automotive electronics in the amount of 50 million euros and 250 new jobs. Investment by Avesta Batteries and Energy Engineering from Belgium for the production of batteries in the amount of 10 million euros and 200 jobs. Investment by Magna Mechatronics from Canada for the production of components for the auto industry in the amount of 40 million euros and 600 jobs. Investment by Shakhterm from Turkey for the production of parts for white goods in the amount of 25 million euros and 200 jobs. We are also working on at least five new investments, said Mickoski.