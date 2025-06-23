We will fight for justice and to end the model of banditism

In his speech on the first year anniversary of the Government, Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski said that he will continue to fight to restore the system in the country, after years of “banditism”, referring to the former ruling parties of DUI and SDSM.

In one year, we launched a strong fight against crime. Actions have been launched against those who were previously considered untouchable. Today, those infamous perpetrators of injustice are on the run from the law, and a strong blow has also been struck against drug gangs, especially in Skopje. Where I believe that it could be better is the fight for an independent judiciary and prosecution, which we currently do not have. I am not satisfied with the dynamics of delivering justice and there are obvious connections between that world and the world of the political business mafia that constructed the system that we want to fight against, and if you ask me, I expect accountability and the people expect accountability, and that must be the first thing that will guide us, to bring justice and to overthrow that system of banditry created by political and business structures that do not even have ethnic or political differences, but rather function in broad coalitions. That will be my greatest challenge in the period that follows, and many subsequent political developments in the country will depend on that dynamics, said Prime Minister Mickoski.

Regarding the disaster in Kocani, the Prime Minister said that the fight against corruption is the only way to prevent such cases from happening in the future.

That accident, no matter how hard they try to politically abuse it, is a consequence of the ruined system that has been destroyed and disavowed for years. I could not prevent it, but I will do everything to stop it from happening again. From the first day I sent a message that there must be justice and no matter who is being worked for, there must be responsibility. I still stand by the same position today, and the prosecution is put on a test to prove the truth and the court to implement justice. But I also want to announce that as a government we are in negotiations to secure the historically highest investment package for the reconstruction and support of Kocani. We are working to show that it is important to us and that the citizens are not alone, said the Prime Minister.