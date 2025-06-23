Mickoski: we inherited a ruined system, but we laid the foundation for change

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski and the Government officials today gave their report on the work done in the past year, since the VMRO-DPMNE led Government was created.

In this difficult year, we have results behind us that are a clear indicator that we have laid a solid foundation. We inherited a system that was breaking and falling, institutions that lost trust, people who lost faith, but we did not give up. We did not leave our home in the hands of the past. We laid the first bricks on the new foundations, with dedication and love for every person, every community, every dream. We erected the pillars that will bear the burden of the future. We strengthened the supports that will keep this country upright and proud. These foundations are not just bricks, or stones and concrete. They are our every word, our every drop of sweat and every step we take for you, for your family, for your future. These foundations are your trust, your struggle, your faith that Macedonia deserves more – it deserves justice, order, development and respect. These foundations are the beginning of a new era. A time when Macedonia will be yours again – a land of opportunities, a land of humanity and values, a land in which everyone can be proud., said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski in his address at the event marking one year of the Government.

I also want to address those who say that Macedonia was humiliated. These are the same ones who changed our name, made an agreement with Bulgaria, who plundered Macedonia. I will never allow Macedonia to be humiliated again, because that time is over, added the Macedonian Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister urged the members of the Government to work hard to implement his agenda.

I want to announce today is that the number of projects for next year will increase by more than three times. We are already engaging in the 5th and even 6th gear. And I expect maximum commitment in fulfilling the program, I expect over 400 projects, measures, steps, reforms in the coming period that will be aimed at growth and development, better standards, better quality education, the fight against corruption, investments and reforms in healthcare, large infrastructure projects, reforms in tax policy and dealing with inflation and challenges in the standard of living, projects for youth, projects for farmers, projects for workers, projects for buying a new home, vehicles… projects that will bring the time we all hope for and the profound changes we deserve, stated Mickoski.