Government adopts draft law for fair ethnic representation in the public service

The Government today adopted the draft bill for fair ethnic representation in the public service – that is meant to replace the much criticized “balancer” model that was quashed by the Constitutional Court. Discussions were held between VMRO-DPMNE and its Albanian partners in the VLEN coalition.

The law has a clear goal – to see the public administration as a true service of the citizens, based on merit, knowledge, professionalism and integrity. We are done with the days when party allegiance was the main standard, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.