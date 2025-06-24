 Skip to main content
Government adopts draft law for fair ethnic representation in the public service

Macedonia

24.06.2025

The Government today adopted the draft bill for fair ethnic representation in the public service – that is meant to replace the much criticized “balancer” model that was quashed by the Constitutional Court. Discussions were held between VMRO-DPMNE and its Albanian partners in the VLEN coalition.

The law has a clear goal – to see the public administration as a true service of the citizens, based on merit, knowledge, professionalism and integrity. We are done with the days when party allegiance was the main standard, said Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski.

