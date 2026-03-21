Government meets on Monday to prepare emergency steps to tackle the oil price increase

The Government will meet tomorrow to plan steps that will help reduce gas prices, after two rounds of hikes caused by the Iran war.

Prices at the global markets continue to go up and we expect that it will continue to affect domestic prices. Even though we have by far the lowest gas prices in the region, we expect an additional price increase on Monday. That is why the Government will meet to prepare emergency measures that will soften the blow, informed the Government.

A previous step included a 2 denars per liter price reduction at the OKTA, Pucko, Makpetrol and Lukoil gas stations, after the OKTA distributor reduced its prices.