Investments in modern highways and railroads will speed up Macedonia’s development

Macedonia is investing in Corridor 10 to maintain its strategic position in Europe, adn at the same time we are investing hundreds of millions in the road and railroad infrastructure along Corridor 8.

This is the only way to prevent our country from becoming a regional dead-end where freight companies and businesses choose alternative corridors. The main danger for Macedonia is that we go from a country where two pan-European corridors intersect to a dead-end. At the moment Corridor 10 is the most lucrative corridor in Europe. It’s true that Corridor 4 is a competition in this regard, but Corridor 10 will still have the advantage if it’s fully completed by 2031-32, as we intend to do, said Nikoloski, adding that during the recent short freight protests and blockade in the Balkans, companies that used Corridor 4 realized it does not make economic sense.

On Corridor 8, Nikoloski said that he will meet with EU officials in late April to discuss several proposals, such as full renovation of the lines from Skopje to Kiecvo and construction of a railroad from Kicevo to Struga and Ohrid, and to the border with Albania. Meanwhile, Macedonia is working on the eastern end of the corridor, completing the second section of the railroad to Bulgaria and preparing to begin the third and final section.