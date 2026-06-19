Nikoloski: we are transforming Macedonia into a better place to live in with major infrastructure projects

We are transforming Macedonia into a better place to live in with major infrastructure projects, said Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Nikoloski, after the large international transportation summit in Solun (Thessaloniki).

With its strategic position, Macedonia is the natural crossroad of the Balkans. We are making it a much better place to live in with our projects, said Nikoloski, who also serves as Transportation Minister.

Nikoloski added that the message of the summit is that Corridor 10 will become the most important economic corridor in Europe, as all the countries along it are investing in fast railroad lines. This project will allow passengers to get from Skopje to Solun in 85 minutes and to Belgrade in two and a half hours, while a freight train will reach Vienna from Athens in less than 24 hours.