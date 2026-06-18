Mickoski warns officials who don’t have time for the citizens that they will be fired

Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski warned officials from his own VMRO-DPMNE party that they will face a reconstruction based on their performance in the past two years.

I have received complaints that some of the ministers and directors are not accessible to the people. Some are more keen to go on private trips than visiting the towns and villages. They forgot where we came from and how we started, Mickoski said during the celebration of the 36th anniversary of the founding of VMRO-DPMNE in Strumica.

Mickoski has announced a broader reconstruction of the Government, after a round of party elections for new branch leaders and committee members.

If I can respond to hundreds of people in a day, I’m sure that a minister or director can do so as well. It is not easy, but the public does not want to hear our excuses. My associates warn me that I’m too soft and never raise my voice. Yes, I act with tolerance, but I will not tolerate violation of our principles, Mickoski added.