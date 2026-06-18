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19.06.2026
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Friday, 19 June 2026

Filipce endorses Bulgaria’s positions toward Macedonia

Macedonia

18.06.2026

SDSM leader Venko Filipce today again endorsed Bulgaria’s position toward Macedonia and called on the Government to stop asking for guarantees that Bulgaria will not issue new demands linked to the Macedonian national identity. Filipce asked that Macedonia accepts the Bulgarian demands.

Our path toward Europe is portrayed as some kind of a threat for our identity. That is not true. The European Union respects the differences, identities and languages, Filipce insisted during a press conference.

Meanwhile, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev accused Macedonia of “instilling hate speech, showing intolerance and using history as tool in international relations”.

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