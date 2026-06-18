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19.06.2026
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Friday, 19 June 2026

Former football federation Gjorgjievski charged with fraud

Sport

18.06.2026

Ilco Gjorgjievski, former head of the Macedonian Football Federation (FFM) was arrested today along with several other individuals. The charges against Gjorgjiovski include organized crime and corruption. According to the state prosecutors, he was arrested with a cash payment involved to the case.

The case covers 11 individuals and 14 companies, charged with fraud totalling 2.4 million EUR that centered on FFM activities. Charges were recently also filed against another former FFM head – Muhamed Sejdini, for embezzelment of 700,000 EUR in UEFA funding given for stadium construction in Ohrid.

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